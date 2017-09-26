South Carolina Law Enforcement Center Damaged by Fire

Authorities are investigating a fire that damaged a law enforcement center in South Carolina.

Walhalla Fire Department Chief Brandon Burton told local media a fire started at around 5:30 p.m. Saturday at the Oconee Law Enforcement Center.

Burton says the fire started on the first story of the building and caused significant smoke damage to the second floor.

The 911 dispatch center was evacuated, and no one was injured. Burton estimated the fire caused more than $100,000 in damages.

