Patriot National Promotes Brewer to SVP in Florida

Patriot National has promoted Nicole Brewer to senior vice president, Marketing and Corporate Operations. She is based in the company’s Fort Lauderdale, Fla., office.

In this position, Brewer will continue to provide a variety of management and professional support functions across the organization, with an emphasis on planning, performance management, operational efficiency and effectiveness, and organizational development.

Patriot National provides technology and outsourcing services for insurance companies and employers to mitigate risk and comply with regulations.

It provides general agency services, technology outsourcing, software, specialty underwriting and policyholder services, claims administration services and self-funded health plans to its insurance carrier clients, employers and other clients. The company is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale.