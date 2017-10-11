West Virginia Men Sentenced for Claims in Staged Car Accidents

Two West Virginia men have been sentenced for their roles in filing false insurance claims for vehicle accidents.

Federal prosecutors say the accidents were staged from 2012 to 2014 in Taylor, Harrison and Marion counties.

Fifty-five-year-old Dallas Lewis of Clarksburg was sentenced in federal court in Clarksburg to seven years and eight months in prison for his guilty plea to conspiracy to commit mail fraud.

Thirty-four-year-old Charles Bonner of Morgantown was sentenced to two years and three months for mail fraud.

Lewis was ordered to pay $290,000 in restitution and Bonner was ordered to pay more than $152,000.

Bonner admitted faking injuries and filing a false insurance claim that paid about $101,500 to him and others. He also admitted a role in getting a settlement check sent to someone else for $46,500.

