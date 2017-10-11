BKS Partners in Florida Taps Nash as Private Risk Management Director

Baldwin Krystyn Sherman Partners (BKS-Partners) of Florida has added Kelly Nash as Private Risk Management managing director. As the Private Risk Management managing director and member of the BKS leadership team, Nash will be responsible for leading all the business development and client stewardship teams within the Private Risk Management group.

Nash joins BKS-Partners with more than a dozen years of experience in the high-net-worth insurance industry. Most recently, Nash served as vice president, West Zone Sales leader at Marsh Private Client Services. There she was responsible for leading the new business development team for the western United States.

Baldwin Krystyn Sherman Partners (BKS-Partners) is an independent insurance brokerage firm providing private risk management, commercial risk management, employee benefits, and Vitality programs to clients. The company is headquartered in Tampa, with seven offices located throughout the state of Florida.