Former Florida Regulator Marcus Joins Holland & Knight’s Government Advocacy Team

Andrew Marcus, a former senior attorney and deputy director with Florida’s Office of Insurance Regulation (OIR), has joined Holland & Knight’s Tallahassee office as a member of the firm’s Florida Government Advocacy Team.

Marcus advises insurers, health care providers, third party administrators and other related clients in the areas of insurance, health and administrative law. He was deputy director of Life and Health Product Review and assistant general counsel at the Florida OIR from 2013 to 2016, during the implementation of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act.

He has experience with product filings, market conduct examinations, financial examinations, and licensing and merger applications. He also served as an assistant state attorney in the Twelfth Judicial Circuit of Florida, where he litigated more than 40 jury trials.

Most recently, Marcus was a co-partner in the St. Petersburg-based firm of Marcus & Manning, P.A.

Holland & Knight's bipartisan Florida Government Advocacy Team represents clients in Tallahassee and Washington, D.C. The team, which includes several lawyers and senior professionals who have served in elected and appointed positions in Florida state government, is led by Bob Martinez, former governor of Florida, in Tampa and Mark Delegal in Tallahassee.

