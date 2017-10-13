Mississippi Woman Arrested in Workers’ Comp Fraud Case

A Mississippi woman has been arrested in a workers’ compensation fraud case.

Attorney General Jim Hood said Wednesday, in a news release, that 35-year-old Francine Owens is accused of giving misleading statements to Indemnity Insurance Company of North America, claiming she was not receiving secondary income while receiving workers’ compensation benefits. While receiving those benefits, however, it was discovered that she had another job and did not provide that information to the insurance company.

Owens turned herself into the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department on Tuesday. Bond information was not available. Jail officials did not know if she was represented by an attorney.

Hood’s office says Owens, if convicted, would face up to five years in prison and $15,000 in fines.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.