Saltzman Opens Third Brightway Agency in Tampa Area

Rich Saltzman, owner of Brightway, The Saltzman Agency in Tampa, Fla., is now a multi-unit owner with Brightway Insurance with the purchase of a Brightway store located in Largo, Fla.

The new agency is located at t 1601 East Bay Drive, Suite 3, in Largo, and has been rebranded to Brightway, The Saltzman Agencies. Saltzman makes the eighth owner in the Brightway system to own more than one store.

Saltzman’s first agency in Tampa opened in June 2016. Brightway, The Saltzman Agencies, offer customized home, condo, renters, auto, flood, RV, motorcycle, boat, ATV and umbrella policies from numerous insurance brands including Nationwide, Progressive and Safeco.

Brightway Insurance is a national property/casualty insurance retailer selling through a network of franchised independent stores throughout the country. Brightway Store Owners have access to support from Brightway’s customer service, carrier relationships, marketing, accounting and technology.

Brightway began franchising operations in 2008 and has since grown to more than 700 people in 17 states serving customers in all 50 states.