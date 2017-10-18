BKS Partners of Florida Promotes Hammer to Partner

Baldwin Krystyn Sherman Partners (BKS-Partners) has promoted Matt Hammer to partner. He will lead the company’s Orlando office.

As a partner, Hammer now has an ownership stake in the firm. His involvement in strategic planning and decision making will continue to expand now that he has an equity interest in BKS.

Hammer joined BKS in 2010 and became a managing advisor in 2014. The company said he has played an integral role in the growth of the firm.

Baldwin Krystyn Sherman Partners (BKS-Partners) is an independent insurance brokerage firm providing private risk management, commercial risk management, employee benefits, and Vitality programs to clients. The company is headquartered in Tampa, with seven offices located throughout the state of Florida.