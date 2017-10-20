BB&T-Oswald Trippe Adds 2 Commercial Lines Producers to Florida Team

BB&T- Oswald Trippe and Company has expanded its Southeast Florida team with the addition of two new associates as commercial lines producers to assist business clients in the greater Southeast Florida area.

Kelly Matacena has been named a commercial lines producer. Previously a business development officer at Wells Fargo Insurance Services in Miami and an agent representative at Transamerica in Clearwater, Matacena has banking and insurance experience paired with Florida 2-14, 2-20 and FINRA Series 6, 7 and 63 licenses. Fluent in Spanish, Matacena is a graduate of the University of Florida and is currently enrolled at Hartford School of Insurance for commercial lines producers.

Also joining the BB&T – Oswald Trippe and Company as a commercial lines producer is Neil Charley. Charley’s background includes 12 years of sales experience with the last four as a producer with Brown & Brown and Gulfshore Insurance. Charley, a graduate of the University of Florida, is a certified fire inspector and arson investigator.

BB&T-Oswald Trippe and Company provides insurance and risk-management services to families and businesses throughout Florida, with offices in Fort Myers, Cape Coral, Miami, Naples and Weston, Fla. BB&T Insurance Services, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Branch Banking & Trust Company (BB&T). It operates more than 100 insurance agencies in Maryland, West Virginia, Virginia, Kentucky, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Pennsylvania, Alabama, Georgia, Florida and California.