Georgia Reports $4.7M Recovered for Insurance Consumers So Far in 2017

The Georgia Department of Insurance’s Consumer Services Division answered more than 8,778 complaints and helped consumers receive $4,828,385 million in claims settlements through the first three quarters of 2017, according to a statement from the Georgia Department of Insurance.

Many of the consumer requests were for help involving the denial of claims, slow claims processing, and unsatisfactory settlement offers. In most instances, Consumer Claims Specialists were able to obtain a settlement favorable to the consumer, the statement said.

“Sometimes, it is as simple as helping a policyholder understand their rights under an insurance policy or Georgia law,” said Georgia Insurance Commissioner Ralph Hudgens. “In other cases, some insurers seek to shortchange consumers by failing to live up to their coverage promises. For consumers in these situations, my office can mean the difference between getting the help they deserve.”

The Georgia Department of Insurance has Consumer Claims Specialists who work on securing fair and equitable dealings between insurers, agents, and policyholders regarding all insurance transactions.

GADOI said since taking office in 2011, Hudgens’ has retrieved over $66.3 million in claims settlements for Georgia’s insurance consumer.

Source: Georgia Department of Insurance