DUAL North America Announces New CEO, Chairman

DUAL North America, a member of the DUAL Group and Hyperion Insurance Group and headquartered in Naples, Fla., has announced Justin Tweedie will be succeeded as CEO by Jon Beckham effective Jan. 1, 2018, at which time Tweedie will assume the role of chairman of the Board of Directors. Beckham will also join DUAL Group’s regional management board. Tracy Keill will remain as CFO.

The company noted its personnel changes come on the heels of it passing $300 million in GWP.

The board said it is confident this progression will “allow DUAL to continue its steady growth and integration of additional strategic partners, whilst ensuring strong performance of the company’s underwriting results.”

Beckham joined the company in 2013 and has taken on increasingly senior roles including responsibility for marketing and new business development and, in more recent months, has been responsible to the DUAL North America Board for oversight of operational support teams.

Beckham joined the company with over 20 years of insurance industry experience across both MGAs and insurance carriers.

Tweedie has been with the company since its inception in 2004 and has held the title of president and CEO for over ten years. He has led the company’s growth through several acquisitions as well overseeing the transition of the U.S. group following its purchase by Hyperion in 2013.

DUAL North America is a specialty program administrator offering property & casualty products through several specialized companies and divisions. DUAL has 12 underwriting offices throughout North America that underwrite and manage insurance programs. The North America operation is a part of the DUAL Group, an international underwriting agency and Lloyd’s largest international coverholder with offices in 17 countries. DUAL is the underwriting division of Hyperion Insurance Group.

Hyperion is a global employee-owned insurance group comprised of broking divisions Howden and RKH, and underwriting division DUAL. Hyperion’s businesses operate across Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Latin America, the USA, Australia and New Zealand, employing over 3,800 people in 37 countries.