New Mexico Farming Firm Expected to Lose $4M over Breach

A break earlier this year in the water delivery system that serves Navajo Agricultural Products Industry is expected to end up costing the tribal business in New Mexico more than $4 million in lost revenue.

The Daily Times reported the breach in May left the 80,000-acre farm without water for nearly a month.

The estimate includes losses from the potato harvest. A representative from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and a NAPI insurance agent determined potato rot was caused by the water problem and heat stress on the crop.

NAPI expects to recoup about 60 percent of its loss from the potato harvest through an insurance claim.

