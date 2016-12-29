USI Taps Lang as Practice Leader in Southern California

December 29, 2016

USI has named Jeff Lang practice leader for its Southern California commercial insurance division.

Lang has more than 20 years of experience in property/casualty brokerage and five years as an insurance company and TPA executive.

Lang was a vice president with Chubb Insurance Co. prior to joining USI. Lang has also spent time with other insurance agencies, including Bolton & Co., Wells Fargo Insurance Services and Marsh Inc.

Valhalla, N.Y.-based USI is an insurance brokerage specializing in employee benefits, personal risk services, retirement, program and specialty solutions.

Get Insurance Journal Every Day

Add a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

More News
More News Features