Crystal & Co. Names Weiss Managing Director in Southern California

Crystal & Co. has named Scott Weiss a managing director in its commercial property/casualty department and a team leader for Northern California.
Weiss’ responsibilities include the development, administration and execution of account service strategies.
He maintains a primary client management role for both middle market and risk management accounts, with a major focus on the real estate and hospitality business sectors.
He was formerly an executive vice president at Krauter & Co.
Crystal & Co. is a New York-based risk and insurance advisor.