Crystal & Co. Names Weiss Managing Director in Southern California

Crystal & Co. has named Scott Weiss a managing director in its commercial property/casualty department and a team leader for Northern California.

Weiss’ responsibilities include the development, administration and execution of account service strategies.

He maintains a primary client management role for both middle market and risk management accounts, with a major focus on the real estate and hospitality business sectors.

He was formerly an executive vice president at Krauter & Co.

Crystal & Co. is a New York-based risk and insurance advisor.