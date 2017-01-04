Heffernan Names Matlock Assistant Vice President in California

Heffernan Insurance Brokers has named Paul Matlock assistant vice president in its commercial lines department of the Petaluma, Calif. office.

Matlock has more than 10 years of sales experience in technology and finance. He was most recently with Coding Pixel as president of business development.

He began his career at Wells Fargo holding various roles in business banking. Matlock also consulted for companies, focusing on enhancing sales productivity with new technology and streamlined operations.

Walnut Creek, Calif., Heffernan has offices in San Francisco, Petaluma, Menlo Park, Los Angeles and Orange County, as well as in Portland, Ore. and St. Louis, Mo.