Heffernan Names Matlock Assistant Vice President in California

January 4, 2017

Heffernan Insurance Brokers has named Paul Matlock assistant vice president in its commercial lines department of the Petaluma, Calif. office.

Matlock has more than 10 years of sales experience in technology and finance. He was most recently with Coding Pixel as president of business development.

He began his career at Wells Fargo holding various roles in business banking. Matlock also consulted for companies, focusing on enhancing sales productivity with new technology and streamlined operations.

Paul Matlock

Paul Matlock

Walnut Creek, Calif., Heffernan has offices in San Francisco, Petaluma, Menlo Park, Los Angeles and Orange County, as well as in Portland, Ore. and St. Louis, Mo.

Get Insurance Journal Every Day

Advertisers

Add a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

More News
More News Features