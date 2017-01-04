Ten New Partners Named at Woodruff-Sawyer in California

January 4, 2017

San Francisco, Calif.-based Woodruff-Sawyer & Co. has named 10 new partners to the firm.

The partners represent various product lines, from property/casualty to management liability to employee benefits, and are located at the firm’s San Francisco, Southern California, Northwest and New England offices.

The new partners are:

  • Dan Berry, senior vice president in the private equity and venture capital group and corporate executive protection services;
  • Sean Coady, senior vice president and New England corporate and executive protection practice leader;
  • Matthew Field, senior vice president and New England practice leader;
  • Jim Lopiccolo, senior vice president in corporate and executive protection services;
  • Dan McMullen, senior vice president and New England property/casualty practice leader;
  • Wade Pederson, senior vice president and account executive in property/casualty and corporate and executive protection services;
  • Kathy Prosser, senior vice president and national employee benefits practice leader;
  • Jeff Slay, senior vice president in Southern California;
  • Casey Soares, senior vice president and property specialist;
  • Sheila Villaroman, senior vice president in employee benefits.

Woodruff-Sawyer has offices throughout California, and in Oregon, Washington, Colorado, Hawaii and New England.

Get Insurance Journal Every Day

Advertisers

Add a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

More News
More News Features