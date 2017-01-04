Ten New Partners Named at Woodruff-Sawyer in California

San Francisco, Calif.-based Woodruff-Sawyer & Co. has named 10 new partners to the firm.

The partners represent various product lines, from property/casualty to management liability to employee benefits, and are located at the firm’s San Francisco, Southern California, Northwest and New England offices.

The new partners are:

Dan Berry, senior vice president in the private equity and venture capital group and corporate executive protection services;

Sean Coady, senior vice president and New England corporate and executive protection practice leader;

Matthew Field, senior vice president and New England practice leader;

Jim Lopiccolo, senior vice president in corporate and executive protection services;

Dan McMullen, senior vice president and New England property/casualty practice leader;

Wade Pederson, senior vice president and account executive in property/casualty and corporate and executive protection services;

Kathy Prosser, senior vice president and national employee benefits practice leader;

Jeff Slay, senior vice president in Southern California;

Casey Soares, senior vice president and property specialist;

Sheila Villaroman, senior vice president in employee benefits.

Woodruff-Sawyer has offices throughout California, and in Oregon, Washington, Colorado, Hawaii and New England.