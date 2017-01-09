Arch Insurance Group Names Parsons Vice President in California

Arch Insurance Group Inc. has named Matthew Parsons the regional vice president for its U.S. Construction division for the Western region.

Parsons will be based in the company’s San Francisco, Calif. office and will be responsible for managing all aspects of the construction business in the Western region.

Parsons was most recently an underwriting manager for Liberty Mutual.

Arch Insurance Group is a member of Arch Capital Group Ltd., a Bermuda-based company that provides insurance and reinsurance through its wholly owned subsidiaries.