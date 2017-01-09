R&Q Completes Novation from Arizona Captive PacWest

Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd. announced the novation of liabilities for policy years 2001 to 2011 from Arizona-domiciled PacWest Captive Insurance Company Inc. to the its segregated account company in Bermuda, R&Q Quest Ltd.

PacWest was formed in 2001 by Leavitt Group Enterprises to provide workers’ compensation coverage written by Leavitt-owned agencies. These policies were fronted by The Hartford and have been in runoff since June 30, 2011. Reserves for the policy years being novated are estimated at $4.4m as at Aug. 31, 2016.

R&Q is a Bermuda-based company listed on the London Stock Exchange’s Alternative Investment Market specializing in a variety of insurance products and services.