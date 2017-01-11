LP Insurance Adds Flueckiger to Benefits Team in Nevada

LP Insurance Services Inc. has added John Flueckiger to the southern Nevada employee benefits sales team.

Flueckiger is responsible for developing new business relationships as well as retaining and servicing existing clients.

He was most recently the director of sales for the Las Vegas PGA tournament, and before that he was an agent/partner at Bixler Insurance Inc.

Reno, Nev.-based LP has additional offices in Elko, Las Vegas, and Gold River/Sacramento and Truckee, Calif., as well as Phoenix, Ariz.