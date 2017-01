Santa Barbara, Calif.-based BB&H Benefit Designs has been purchased by Leavitt Group.

Deborah Babineau and Marice McKeegan are the co-owners of the agency. The agency staff, location and contact information remain the same.

BB&H specializes in assisting companies with the design, negotiation, implementation and servicing of employee benefits plans.

Leavitt Group provides employee benefits solutions, property/casualty insurance, risk management and other services.