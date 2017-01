A small earthquake has rattled California’s central coast near the famed Hearst Castle, the U.S. Geological Survey confirmed.

The USGS reported the 3.2 magnitude quake hit 6:55 a.m. Tuesday about eight miles northeast of San Simeon and about 20 miles west of Paso Robles.

A sheriff’s dispatcher says there have been no reports of damage or injury.

