Officials in Montana Officials Issue Ice Jam, Flooding Warnings

The Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation is warning that heavy ice on waterways could break apart in some areas, possibly causing ice jams and flooding.

The Daily Inter Lake reported the temperatures are expected to climb this week, creating the right conditions for flooding caused by ice jams.

Department director John Tubbs says Montana has the highest number of reported ice jams in the continental U.S., mostly in February and March. He says residents in flood-prone areas should take steps to keep their family and property safe.

Department flood plain specialist Michelle Phillips says people living near a river or stream should have a flood evacuation plan, keep extra drinking water on hand, shovel snow away from homes and consider purchasing flood insurance.

