Comment Period on California Workers’ Comp Lien Claimant Rules Extended

What to Expect in 2017
California’s Workers’ Compensation Appeals Board (WCAB) has extended the public comment period for proposed rulemaking changes that require certain workers’ comp lien claimants to file a declaration that includes information regarding the type of services provided by the lien claimant.
The changes are mandated by Senate Bill 1160 and WCAB conducted a public hearing on Jan. 4 regarding proposed rules. This rulemaking will mandate use of an e-filed form declaration to ensure uniform procedures for lien claimants who first file their liens after Jan. 1, 2017, and current lien claimants who are required to file a declaration by July 1, 2017.
Previously, comments from the public on the proposed rules and amendments were to be accepted through 5 p.m. on Jan. 4. The WCAB is now extending the public comment period until 5 p.m. on Jan. 31, 2017.
The WCAB’s notice of the proposed rulemaking, the text of the proposed regulations, and the initial statement of reasons are posted online. A link to the current lien form and the supplemental lien form can be found on the Division of Workers’ Compensation (DWC) website. DWC has also posted frequently asked questions regarding the lien form.
The WCAB will consider all timely public comments and encourages all interested members of the workers’ compensation community to participate in this process.
Source: WCAB
