Utah University Wants Lawsuit Over Frat Party Assault Dismissed

Utah State University and a fraternity are asking a judge to dismiss a lawsuit filed by a former student accusing the school and organization of failing to act on reports of sexual assault and heavy drinking at parties.

The student, who filed the lawsuit in November, said officials knew about allegations of assault and heavy alcohol use but didn’t step in before she was she was raped by a fraternity brother who had been accused multiple times before.

The Logan-based University and Illinois-based Sigma Chi filed documents in court last week denying the woman’s allegations. A judge has not yet ruled on the request to dismiss the lawsuit.

USU said in court documents that it received an anonymous allegation of assault but if the school learned any allegations against the fraternity brother were true, he could have been expelled.

