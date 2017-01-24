Idaho Insurance Director Tapped for NAIC Committee Leadership Position

Idaho Department of Insurance Director Dean Cameron has been named as vice chair of the National Association of Insurance Commissioners’ Life Insurance and Annuities Committee for 2017.

Director Cameron was elected secretary of the NAIC Western Zone last fall. He was was appointed department director by Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter in June 2015.

Cameron worked in the insurance industry for 26 years and served 24 years in state government, including eight terms as Chair of the Senate Finance Committee and Co-chair of JFAC, the state’s budget committee.

Source: Idaho Department of Insurance