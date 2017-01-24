Dennis Joins EPIC Insurance in Southern California

EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants has hired Duane Dennis as a senior consultant and principal in the firm’s Southern California Employee Benefits Consulting Practice.

Dennis will be responsible for business development, strategy, program design, implementation and management of employee benefits programs for EPIC clients. In addition to his regional responsibilities, Dennis will also work with EPIC’s National Benefits Consulting Practice leadership on several key growth and client support initiatives.

Dennis will be based in EPIC’s Los Angeles office and report to Southern California managing principal Jim Gillette.

A highly experienced consultant whose career spans more than 20 years, Dennis joins EPIC from benefit consulting technology company HIXME, where he was executive vice president, sales and marketing.

Dennis previously spent 11 years at Mercer Human Resource Consulting, where he held the positions of partner – chair of U.S. and Global Sales Leadership Teams and member of U.S. and Pacific Southwest Market Leadership Teams; and client manager/business development executive.

Source: EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants