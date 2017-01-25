Fleming Named COO at The Doctors Company

The California-based medical malpractice insurer, The Doctors Company, has appointed Bill Fleming as chief operating officer. He will report directly to the chairman and chief executive officer, Richard E. Anderson, MD.

Fleming replaces Rob Francis, who is leaving the company. He has served The Doctors Company and its members extremely well over the past 12 years and was a significant contributor to the company’s success. The Doctors Company expects he will continue to be an important leader in the healthcare industry.

Fleming is a 24-year veteran of The Doctors Company and had been senior vice president and regional operating officer for the Northeast. Previously, he served in a number of capacities, including claims, underwriting, product development, and as integration leader for AP Capital, Advocate MD, and Intermed as they joined The Doctors Company.

Fleming holds the RPLU and AIS insurance designations. He is active in numerous trade groups, including the PIAA and the Professional Liability Underwriting Society and he sits on the Advisory Board for the Actuarial Science program at Michigan State University.

Source: The Doctors Company