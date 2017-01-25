H.W. Kaufman Financial Acquires Essential Insurance Services

Farmington Hills, Mich.-based H.W. Kaufman Financial Group has acquired Essential Insurance Services Inc., a Colorado-based provider of premium audit services, including general liability, worker’s compensation and other auditable insurance coverages.

Essential Insurance Services will become part of US-Reports, Kaufman’s national provider of premium audits, inspections, and risk management services. The acquisition further extends the presence and capabilities of US-Reports in key growth areas.

The Essential Insurance Services team will relocate to the US-Reports executive office in Fort Collins, Colo.

Source: H.W. Kaufman Financial Group