H.W. Kaufman Acquires Essential Insurance Services in Colorado

H.W. Kaufman Financial Group has acquired Colorado-based Essential Insurance Services Inc.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Essential Insurance Services will become part of US-Reports, Kaufman’s national provider of premium audits, inspections, and risk management services. The Essential Insurance Services team will relocate to the US-Reports executive office in Fort Collins, Colo.

H.W. Kaufman Financial Group includes Canadian Reports, Chesterfield Insurance Brokers, Lochain Patrick, Cranbrook Underwriting, Global Excess Partners, Burns & Wilcox, Burns & Wilcox Brokerage, Burns & Wilcox Canada, Burns & Wilcox Re, Atain Insurance Companies, R.B. Jones, Royal Premium and Minuteman Adjusters.

Colorado-based Essential Insurance Services offers audit services, including general liability, worker’s compensation and other auditable insurance coverages.