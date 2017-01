Beazley has hired life sciences underwriter Marc Amis in its San Francisco, Calif. office.

Amis comes from Chubb, where he was a senior life sciences underwriter for the Western region. He was previously a regional underwriter for G.E. Risk Solutions and also held positions at several other insurance firms in Northern California.

Beazley plc is the parent company of specialist insurance businesses with operations in Europe, the U.S., Asia, Middle East and Australia.