Arthur J. Gallagher Acquires The Presidio Group in Utah

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has acquired The Presidio Group Inc. in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The Presido management and associates will continue to operate from their current location under the direction of James G. McFarlane, head of Gallagher’s Western retail property/casualty brokerage operations, and Norbert Chung, head of Gallagher’s Western employee benefits consulting and brokerage operations.

Presidio is a retail insurance broker offering a risk management, employee benefit consulting, group captives, loss control, safety programs and risk financing services to clients primarily across the Western U.S., with a focus on the construction, manufacturing, transportation, service and energy industries.

Itasca, Ill.-based Arthur J. Gallagher is an insurance brokerage and risk management services firm.