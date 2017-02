Professional Program Insurance Brokerage of Novato, Calif. has promoted Joanna Rogers and Khanh Le to the position of underwriter.

Rogers has been with PPIB for three years learning underwriting and serving as executive assistant.

Le has been with PPIB for two years handling renewals for medispas, tattoo shops and permanent cosmetic technicians.

PPIB is a program manager with more than 11 contracts and binding authorities.