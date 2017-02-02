2 California School Districts Will Settle Teacher Sex Case for $5M

Two California school districts will pay most of a roughly $5 million settlement to a girl who was sexually abused by a former high school teacher.

Jeremy Monn is serving a seven-year sentence after being convicted in 2015 for having sex with a 16-year-old student at Paso Robles High. He was also convicted the same year for a similar relationship with a student at his previous school in Tuolumne County.

The Paso Robles victim’s family sued, claiming negligence by the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District and Big Oak Flat-Groveland Unified School District.

The San Luis Obispo Tribune reported this week that under terms of the settlement the Paso Robles district will pay $1 million and the Big Oak district will pay $4 million. The 33-year-old Monn will pay $20,000.

