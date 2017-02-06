Oregon Jury Sides With City in Police Dog Attack

An Oregon jury has ruled against a man who sued the city of Salem after he was bitten by a police dog.

The Statesman Journal reported John Hillebrand sought $1 million for physical pain, emotional harm and legal fees.

Hillebrand alleged that police entered his Salem home for a search in February 2013 and commanded a German Shepherd named Dillon to bite him while he was asleep.

He said he awoke to find his arm in the dog’s mouth, and the attack left him with permanent scars and other injuries.

Police painted a different picture, saying officers responded to reports that Hillebrand was at his ex-girlfriend’s home, high on drugs and yelling. They said an officer repeatedly shouted that Hillebrand needed to leave or a K-9 dog would be deployed.

