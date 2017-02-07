Anchorage Considering A Second Chance for Ridesharing

Anchorage, Alaska officials are set to consider a proposal that would allow ridesharing companies such as Uber and Lyft to operate in the city this coming year.

The ordinance has been drafted by Anchorage Assembly member Bill Evans. He said the measure is necessary because the city’s transportation code was written before people began using their smartphones to access the ride-hailing services, The Alaska Public Radio Network reported.

The draft ordinance requires Uber drivers to have insurance and undergo background checks. The companies would also have to pay a yearly fee to operate in Anchorage.

“If Uber comes to town, that’s what Uber has to pay: $15,000 to operate all their vehicles,” Evans said.

Uber previously operated in Anchorage from September 2014 to March 2015, when a judge ordered the company to either continue offering its rides for free, comply with all local taxi rules or cease operations.

Uber drivers had given free rides while the company negotiated with the city over regulations. But the negotiations ultimately failed and Uber suspended its Anchorage operations.

