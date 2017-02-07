RIC Insurance Names Campbell Senior E&S Broker in California

RIC Insurance General Agency has named Travis Campbell as a senior broker to expand its excess and surplus division.

Campbell will be working primarily with retail insurance agents in the California counties of Orange, San Diego and Imperial.

Campbell previously worked as a broker at USG Insurance Services Inc. specializing in oil and gas, construction, habitation, hospitality, environmental, products and manufacturing, professional, medical and healthcare coverage.

He was a broker before that at Sloan Mason Insurance Services, where he focused on helping retail agents place business in oil and gas, environmental risks and marine specialties. He worked as a retail producer at Olin Hill and Associates, specializing in commercial lines, before Sloan Mason.

Tustin-based RIC is a managing general agency and program administrator that specializes in workers’​ comp coverage and working with small to medium sized agencies.