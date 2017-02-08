Arthur J. Gallagher Acquires Lewis & Associates in California

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has acquired Lewis & Associates Insurance Brokers Inc. in Visalia, Calif.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

James Smallwood, Kevin Veitia and their associates will continue to operate from their current location under the direction of James G. McFarlane, head of Gallagher’s Western retail property/casualty brokerage operations, and Norbert Chung, head of Gallagher’s Western employee benefits consulting and brokerage operations.

Lewis & Associates is a retail insurance broker and employee benefit consultant serving clients primarily throughout central California. The firm specializes in serving the needs of retirement communities, including assisted living, independent living and skilled nursing.

Itasca, Ill.-based Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. is an international insurance brokerage and risk management services firm.