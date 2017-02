Wholesale Trading Insurance Services LLC in San Francisco, Calif. has named Chris Kiley managing director and property broker.

Kiley has more than 20 years of property broking and underwriting with expertise in real estate and specialty property.

Kiley joins WTIS from AmWins Group Inc. where he was an executive vice president and served in various other capacities, including national property practice leader for several years.

WTIS is a privately-held wholesale insurance broker.