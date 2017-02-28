Utah Senate, House Pass Bill to Let Workers’ Comp Fund Become A Mutual

Both the Utah Senate and House have passed a bill to repeal the statue creating the state’s Workers’ Compensation Fund.

Following a court battle and several pieces of legislation, the fund has nearly separated from state control and oversight and now seeks to become a mutual insurance company.

To do that it required terminating its last tie to the state by deleting its enabling legislation and the requirement for the fund to be the insurer of last resort.

The bill now awaits the signature or veto of Gov. Gary Herbert.

The bill’s chief sponsor was Sen. Curtis Bramble, and it’s House sponsor was Rep. Val Peterson, both Republicans.

This bill repeals the statute creating the Workers’ Compensation Fund and makes conforming amendments.

Provisions the bill would do the following: