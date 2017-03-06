NorCal Insurance in California Joins Leavitt Group

NorCal Insurance in California has merged operations with Leavitt United Insurance Services.

Rich Hansen remains with the agency as a commercial agent. In addition to servicing his commercial clients, Hansen will mentor and coach other producers in the agency.

NorCal Insurance will now operate under the Leavitt Group name and their office has moved to the Leavitt United office located in Elk Grove. The agency staff and phone numbers remain the same.

Leavitt Group provides employee benefits solutions, property/casualty insurance, risk management and other services.