Hub International Ltd. has acquired the assets of Wolf Point, Mont.-based Cassco Insurance Inc.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Michael Cassidy, Cassco’s president, will join Hub Mountain and report to Rene LeVeaux, president of Hub Mountain.

Cassco is a multi-lines insurance solutions provider.

Chicago, Ill.-based Hub provides property/casualty, life and health, employee benefits, investment and risk management products and services.