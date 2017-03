Alliant Insurance Services Inc. has acquired Coeur d’Alene, Idaho-based Burkhardt Consulting LLC.

Burkhardt joins Alliant’s employee benefits group, with the firm continuing to service clients from its Coeur d’Alene office.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Burkhardt Consulting provides a range of employee benefit consulting services.

Newport Beach, Calif. Alliant provides property/casualty, workers’ compensation, employee benefits, surety and financial products and services.