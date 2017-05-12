Allianz Names Thomas West Zone Programs Team Leader

Allianz Group’s specialist corporate insurer Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty has promoted Tobel Thomas to West zone programs team leader.

Thomas will be based in San Francisco and will be responsible for developing and implementing growth strategies. He will also lead a team of underwriters in generating new and renewal business.

Tobel was previously with Samsung Fire & Marine, where he established the Northwest business. Prior to that, he was middle market sales underwriter for The Hartford.

AGCS provides insurance and risk consultancy across the spectrum of specialty, alternative risk transfer and corporate business.