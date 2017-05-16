Brother of Washington Man Who Died in Hospital Fall Sues for Wrongful Death

A Washington man has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Eastern State Hospital staff after his brother died under their care.

The Spokesman-Review reported that Kenneth Peters has accused doctors of not rendering medical aid when his brother Allen Peters fell at the hospital and broke his neck in May 2014. Allen Peters had become paralyzed and died about 20 hours after the fall.

Kenneth Peters claims staff lifted his brother into a bed and left him untreated from the time of the fall until his death.

The lawsuit states Allen Peters had been “gravely disabled” and was prone to falling.

He had suffered a severe head injury in 1974 during a motorcycle crash. Peters had been diagnosed with psychotic disorder, progressive dementia, seizure disorder and obsessive compulsive disorder after the crash.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.