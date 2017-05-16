Schnoll Named General Counsel of California Department of Insurance

Ken Schnoll has been named general counsel for the California Department of Insurance.

Schnoll has more than 30 years of experience, including work in regulatory and transactional matters with health insurers and property/casualty insurers.

Schnoll was a partner at Dentons US LLP, where he focused on insurance regulation and health care practices. Prior to that, he was a partner with Le Boeuf, Lamb, Green and MacRae.

John Finston, the department’s previous general counsel, recently left to return to private practice.