Paul Hanson’s Pedisich Heads to EPIC as Producer in California

EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants has added Nick Pedisich as an insurance broker/producer.

Pedisich will be based in EPIC’s Concord, Calif. office and report to Curt Perata, president of EPIC’s Pacific North region. He is focused on the transportation industry and will be responsible for new business development and the design and management of insurance and risk management programs for transportation clients and those in related industries.

Pedisich was with Paul Hanson Partners Transportation Insurance in Napa for the past 10 years prior to joining EPIC.

EPIC is a retail property/casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage and consulting firm.