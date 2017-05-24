Small Quake Jolts Southern Part of Hawaii’s Big Island

May 24, 2017

A magnitude 3.0 earthquake hit the island of Hawaii, the U.S. Geological Survey confirmed.

The earthquake hit at 5:59 p.m. local time on Monday. Its epicenter was 12 miles (20 kilometers) north of Pahala, a town with a population of about 1,300 in the southern part of the island.

The USGS says the earthquake had a depth of about 5 miles (8 kilometers).

There were no reports of damage or injuries.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Get Insurance Journal Every Day

Advertisers

Add a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

More News
More News Features