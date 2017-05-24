Small Quake Jolts Southern Part of Hawaii’s Big Island

A magnitude 3.0 earthquake hit the island of Hawaii, the U.S. Geological Survey confirmed.

The earthquake hit at 5:59 p.m. local time on Monday. Its epicenter was 12 miles (20 kilometers) north of Pahala, a town with a population of about 1,300 in the southern part of the island.

The USGS says the earthquake had a depth of about 5 miles (8 kilometers).

There were no reports of damage or injuries.

