Small Undersea Quake Jostles California Coast West of Malibu

May 26, 2017

A minor undersea earthquake has jiggled a small stretch of the Southern California coast in Los Angeles and Ventura counties, the U.S. Geological Survey confirmed.

The USGS says the magnitude-3.3 temblor occurred just before 7:20 a.m. Thursday.

The epicenter was 10 miles (16 kilometers) west of Malibu and 13 miles (21 kilometers) southeast of Camarillo.

Citizen reports on the USGS web site characterized it as weak or light.

