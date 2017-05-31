Average 2017 Wildfire Season Predicted for Wyoming

State forester Bill Crapser says most of Wyoming is predicted to have slightly below average to average large wildfires this year.

Crapser says there could be a lot of wildfires started by lightning but most are not expected to grow into large fires.

The predictions come from the Rocky Mountain Area Coordination Center in Denver.

Crapser briefed Gov. Matt Mead about the wildfire season predictions on Thursday.

He said that fire conditions can quickly change in Wyoming with a few hot, windy days and he noted that the prediction entering last year’s fire season was almost identical.

In 2016, there were about 700 wildfires in Wyoming, including several large ones in Yellowstone and Grand Teton. The state averages about 600 a year.

