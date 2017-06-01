EPIC’s Dutra Heads to Stone Creek in California

Lafayette, Calif.-based Stone Creek Insurance Agency has named Samantha Dutra a commercial account manager.

Dutra will work to build Stone Creek’s commercial department and assist in retention and client relations.

She has been in the insurance industry for over 10 years. She has worked on numerous business accounts, including real estate developers, contractors, manufacturers, heavy equipment dealers and amusement parks.

Dutra comes from EPIC Brokers, where she was an account manager. She has also held positions with Legacy Risk and Insurance Services and Arthur J. Gallagher Insurance Brokers.

Stone Creek is a brokerage that specializes in property coverage in the Western U.S.